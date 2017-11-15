Dr. Robert Armstrong gets IHC

award for outstanding service

By Robert Stevens

Nov. 16, 2017

MANTI—Dr. Robert Armstrong has been honored once again. He has been recognized by the Intermountain Medical Group’s Extraordinary Care Award: Physician Outstanding Service.

Intermountain Healthcare (IHC) describes the awards program as recognizing outstanding engagement and performance of clinicians and caregivers within the Intermountain Medical Group.

Armstrong was presented with the Physician Outstanding Service Award at the group’s 2017 Medical Group Clinician Forum, which took place Oct. 27-28. The award is meant to recognize physicians who have made a monumental impact on their patients and community.

According to Armstrong’s colleague, Dr. Jesse Spencer, the award-winning Manti physician “exemplifies the personal character, professional dignity, dedication to patients and passion for rural medicine that has won the respect of the community and his professional colleagues.

“He is one of a rare and diminishing breed of family physicians whose long and successful career has made such an impact on members of his community and young physicians in training.”

Armstrong has a lot of professional fans, with group caregivers describing Armstrong as enthusiastic in promoting training for family doctors.

Armstrong was involved in the founding of the Utah Valley Family Practice Residency program, and, according to Spencer, has earned the trust and respect of his patients, peers and community because, “at every level, he is truly a great doctor—working tirelessly throughout his long career to improve patient care processes, resources and delivery.”

With more than 30 years of healing through Intermountain Healthcare, this is not the first award Armstrong has earned since he opened his own practice in 1986. For 20 of those years, he was Manti’s only practicing doctor and his commitment to health of the local community earned him Utah Family Medicine Physician of the Year for 2016 from the Utah Chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

According to his count, Armstrong has delivered more than 1,500 babies and treated as many as five generations of some families during his practice.

He and his wife Beverly, parents to seven children and 15 grandchildren, have been involved with the Boy and Girl Scouts for more than 60 combined years.