Justice court vacancies

draw three nominees,

public comment sought

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Nov. 16, 2017

MANTI—The Sanpete County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for upcoming vacancies in the Gunnison and Manti Justice Courts to replace Judge Ivo Peterson, who retired effective June 30, 2017.

According to Geoff Fattah, communications specialist for the Utah Administrative Office of the Courts, the nominees are:

Robert V. Judd, of Gunnison, retired from Utah Department of Corrections.

Honorable Mark Kay McIff J.D., of Richfield, current justice court judge for Ephraim, Fairview City, Fountain Green City, Moroni City, Piute County, Sevier County and Spring City.

Stephen William Whiting, J.D., of Vineyard, from Whiting and Jardine, LLC.

A comment period will be held through Nov. 20 before a final candidate is selected by the mayors of Gunnison and Manti, who have 30 days to make appointments.

Each appointment is subject to ratification by the city council in each city. The Utah Judicial Council must then certify the appointment. To submit written comments about the candidates, contact Melisse Stiglich, Administrative Office of the Courts, at melisses@utcourts.gov.