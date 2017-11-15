Lady Badgers notch

three impressive wins

By Emily Staley

Staff writer

Nov. 16, 2017

RIVERTON, WY—Snow College Women’s basketball team completed a victorious week.

The team started out their week right on Thursday, Nov. 8th when they completed an easy win 91-40 against Central Wyoming College (CWC).

The Badgers didn’t stop there when they finished out their week in the First National Bank Classic in Gillette, WY.

They won both Gillette College 63-45 on Friday Nov. 10th, and Sheridan College 69-42 on Saturday, Nov. 11th.

On Thursday, Nov. 8th the Snow College Women’s basketball team dominated their game against CWC.

Sophomore Harley Hansen made 20 points during the game. Sophomore Kayla Hugie made 12 points to contribute to the final score.

Freshman Savannah Domgaard made 11 points as well as freshman Jazmin Chavez who had nine rebounds and completed 11 points. For the win, freshman Megan Carr was credited with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The game ended with a satisfying 51-point win, 91-40.

The Lady Badgers did not disappoint at the First National Bank Classic this weekend as they dominated both teams with ease.

Friday’s game continued the Lady Badgers’ success from Thursday when they won against Gillete College. Leading Snow College with 16 points was sophomore Harley Hansen.

Sophomore Madison Mooring contributed 10 points to the Lady Badgers’ triumph, and the game ended with an 18 point win, 63-45.

Saturday’s game against Sheridan College was no different. Harley Hansen made 22 points during the game and Freshman Lourdes Gonzalez contributed 9 points.

The game ended in a 26-point victory against Sheridan College.

Snow College Women’s basketball will be competing at the Pizza Hut invitational next weekend in Casper, WY against Western Wyoming Community College on Thursday Nov. 16th, and Casper College on Friday Nov. 17th.

The Badgers will finish their week battling Northeastern Junior College on Saturday, Nov. 18th.