North Bend Entertainers to present

‘Christmas Carol’ beginning Nov. 24

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Nov. 16, 2017

FAIRVIEW—The North Bend Entertainers put on their reimaging of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at the Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview beginning next week.

Directed by Angie Daley of Milburn and written by Jason Quinn of Mt. Pleasant, the cast includes children and adults from all over North Sanpete County.

This original play by Quinn takes the original story by Charles Dickens and gives it a comedic twist. Quinn includes Charles Dickens as the narrator as he guides the audience along, telling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the visits by three spirits.

As in the Dickens original, the transformation of Scrooge is central to the story.

According Bryan Spencer, North Bend Entertainers performer, Dickens’s biographer Claire Tomalin sees the conversion of Scrooge as carrying the Christian message that “even the worst of sinners may repent and become a good man.”

The play begins on a cold and bleak Christmas Eve in London, seven years after the death of Ebenezer Scrooge’s business partner, Jacob Marley. Scrooge, an old miser, hates Christmas and refuses an invitation to Christmas dinner from his nephew Fred. He turns away two missionaries who seek a donation from him in order to provide food and heating for the poor and only grudgingly allows his overworked, underpaid clerk, Bob Cratchit, Christmas Day off with pay to conform to the social custom. And this is just the beginning.

Performance dates are Nov. 24, 25, 27 and Dec. 1. The performance on Saturday is a 2 p.m. matinee, while all others are at 7 p.m.

Visit Facebook.com/NorthBendEntertainers for more information and ticket prices.

North Bend Entertainers is a non-profit community theatre organization which began as a result of a need to save the historic Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview.

According to Spencer, the three-fold purpose of North Bend Entertainers is to raise funds to maintain the dance hall as a theatrical showcase and a gathering place to benefit the entire community, to provide a setting for local entertainers to showcase their talents and to provide quality entertainment at affordable prices for the community.

For more information about this production, contact Spencer at 851-6243 or bnspencer@earthlink.net.