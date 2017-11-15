Snow College police warn

community of sexual assault,

asks citizens to be watchful

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Nov. 16, 2017

EPHRAIM—Snow College’s Campus Police Chief Derek Walk released a warning to the college community via email and FaceBook about a sexual assault earlier this month.

According to Walk, the Snow College Campus Police received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at the Sports Complex on the north end of town.

Walk says the assault happened on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Between 10 p.m. and midnight. The suspect in the assault is described as male, tall and stocky, 6 foot plus, weighing approximately 260 lbs. He was reported as having a deep voice, being bearded with long arms and last known to be wearing a black sweat shirt, black beanie and skinny type jeans.

According to Walk, the suspect’s age or race is unknown, and he held the victim against their will when the assault occurred.

Walk requests that anyone with information about this incident please call Snow College Campus Police at 283-7170.

Walk says, “The best way to prevent criminal behavior is for everyone to pay attention to what’s going on around them and if you see something, say something.

“Please understand that no one deserves to have this happen to them.”

In his message, Walk also provided a link to an article that he thinks the public might find useful in not only avoiding becoming a victim to sexual assault, but in also helping others from becoming a victim of a sexual assault. That url is http://www.bestcolleges.com/reso…/preventing-sexual-assault/.