Wasatch players sign Letters of Intent

Damian Squire and Matt Bradley, above left to right, senior basketball players at Wasatch Academy, signed their Letters of Intent to attend Division I men’s basketball programs next year as college freshmen. Squire intends to enroll at University of California – Davis, and Bradley will go to the University of California – Berkley. UC-Davis is in the Big West Conference, UC-Berkley is in the PAC-12 Conference, and both teams were in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last year.