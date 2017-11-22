Del R. Alldredge

Nov. 23, 2017

Del R. Alldredge, 82, of Sterling, Utah, passed away on Nov. 18, 2017 in Gunnison, Utah.

He was born on June 16, 1935 to Rue LeRoy and Ida Deseret Jaynes Alldredge. He married LouElla Henderson, Aug. 30, 1957, in Kanab, Utah.

Del is survived by his children; Pride Calvin (Tamera), Alldredge, Riverton; Johnny Del Alldredge, Salt Lake City; Jimmy, Oakland, Calif.; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Miner. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, and nine siblings.

Graveside services and Interment will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the Kanab City Cemetery. There will be a viewing held prior to services on Saturday at the Sterling Ward Chapel from 9-10 a.m.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook. at www.maglebymortuary.com.