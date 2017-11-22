Dyson Allen earns Eagle Scout award

Nov. 23, 2017

Eagle Scout Award Dyson Allen, son of Michael and Laurie Allen of Sterling, has achieved Boy Scouting’s highest rank, that of Eagle Scout.

Allen, a member of Troop 541, reached his goal of Eagle Scout in June, 2017 and received his Eagle badge during a court of honor ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at the Sterling LDS church.

For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Allen coordinated a work crew that installed flag mounts that are visible along Highway 89 through Sterling.

His parents say, “Thank you to the countless scout leaders who have been such a positive influence in Dyson’s life.”