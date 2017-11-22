Forest Service closes bridge

over Six-Mile Creek to full-

size motor vehicle traffic

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Nov. 23, 2017

EPHRAIM—In the interest of public safety, the Manti-La Sal National Forest has closed the bridge on Forest Road 50231 to full-size motor vehicle traffic.

The bridge, which is at the North Fork of Six-Mile and near the junction of Forest Trail 414 (Sand Ridge), will remain open to vehicles less than 66 inches in width and less than 1800 pounds. The order will remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2019 or until rescinded, whichever is earlier.

The winter of 2017 brought above average snowpack to the Sanpete Ranger District. The resulting high waters caused measurable movement of the bridge abutments.

On Sept. 4, the Intermountain Region Forest Service bridge engineer and the Manti-La Sal National Forest engineer determined the bridge was not safe for full-size motor vehicle traffic.

The road will be signed above and below the bridge, and two miles west of the area.

Local law enforcement officers will work with the Forest Service law enforcement officer and forest protection officers to enforce the closure. Violation of the order is punishable by a fine.

For more information regarding the closure, contact the Sanpete Ranger District Office at 435 283-4151.