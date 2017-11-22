Kendall McIntosh

Nov. 23, 2017

Our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and brother, Kendell McIntosh, age 60, of Gunnison, left us to be in Heaven with his many loved ones on Nov. 14, 2017 due to complications with his lungs, in Provo, Utah.

He was born Oct. 3, 1957 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, a son of John Amos and Marlene Madsen McIntosh. Kendell was one of eight children growing up, so he always had one of his siblings to cause havoc with.

He married the love of his life, Lynette Johnson, on Nov. 13, 1976 and they went on to have five wonderful children together. Lynette passed away Dec. 25, 2004.

Kendell was a caring, compassionate man, putting everyone else before himself. He was the most selfless man we’ve ever known, always giving and never expecting anything in return. He was a man of few words, but anything he said always spoke volumes to everyone around him.

He was the hardest worker we have ever known, working many years as a coal miner at Sufco and Skyline.

As most would know, Kendell loved being outdoors. He had many hobbies that he cherished. If he wasn’t outside doing yard work or working on his vehicles, you could find him in the mountains, hunting, camping, fishing, searching for arrowheads, riding his four wheelers, or one of his newest hobbies, snowmobiling.

He loved his children and grandchildren very much, he took pride in their accomplishments and helped them through their failures, always there to pick them up when they were down, but setting an amazing example for everyone along the way.

To say he will be missed would be an understatement, but we know he is not far away. Dad would have wanted us to continue on with our lives, to stay close as siblings, to do the things he loved to do with us, to keep the traditions going and to know that no matter what happens in this life, we will always have each other.

He is survived by his children: Megan Mcintosh, Mandie Mcintosh, Brady and Heidi Mcintosh, Mckall and Kolby Street; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; brother: Billy Mcintosh; and sisters: Virginia Draper and Sherry Horne.

He is preceeded in death by many of his dear loved ones. But the one we know he couldn’t wait to see is waiting to welcome him home with open arms, and what a beautiful reunion that must be, his sweet Lynette.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at noon in the Manti City Cemetery. Friends may call for viewing at the family home, 280 W. 100 South in Gunnison, Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. or Wednesday morning from 9-11 a.m. prior to the services.

Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah. Online guest book at: www.springerturner.com.