Kenneth G. Lee

Nov. 23, 2017

Kenneth G. Lee passed away quietly on Nov. 13 in Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Salt Lake City to George and Lola Lee on May 24, 1952. He served 36 years in the Utah National Guard, and retired as a Sargent Major E-9. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Tooele City Fire Department.

He later married Barbara Nunley on April 21, 1990. After retiring they got to fulfill their dreams, bought a travel trailer and were able to explore many adventures. Ken had a love of hunting, fishing, golfing, and gambling.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Lee and children: Shawn (Brandi), of Magna; Misty Lee of Crestview, Florida; Mindy Andreasen of Ephraim and Sophie (Josh), Poulsen of Grantsville. They have 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by two brothers: Marvin Lee of Tooele; Douglas Lee of Murray; two sisters: Kathryn Bowman of Arizona; and Linda Nelson of Tooele. He was preceded in death by father, George Wayne Lee, mother Lola Ellen Wood Lee, daughter Wendy Dawn Lee, son Michael Shay Lee, and grandson Brighton Lee Poulsen.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at Tate Mortuary, 110 S Main, Tooele. Burial followed at Tooele Cemetery.