Ryan Leonard Pritchard

Nov. 23, 2017

Ryan Leonard Pritchard, 41 of Manti, passed away, after a long battle with cancer, Nov. 14, 2017 at his home.

He was born Feb. 26, 1976 to Leonard “Bud” and Donna Mower Pritchard in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Ryan was raised in Ephraim, Utah and loved to be in the mountains where he earned his nickname “Mountain Man”.

He loved to race at the Horseshoe Mountain Raceway north of Ephraim and in the Mud Boggs with his truck. He worked as a supervisor of the porters at the Oasis casino in Mesquite, Nevada and delivered parts around the county for Napa Auto Parts, where many people knew him.

He is survived by his son, Gage Pritchard, Caldwell, Idaho; parents Bud and Donna, Ephraim; grandmothers Donna Pritchard and Barbara Blunk, both of Ephraim; brother Jeromy (Tabitha), Pritchard, Manti. Proceeded in death by his grandfathers Leonard A. Pritchard and Jay V. Mower; and grandmother Donna J Peterson.

A celebration of his life was held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt Pleasant. Interment was in the Ephraim Park Cemetery.

Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.