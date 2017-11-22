Theresa Elizabeth Bengsch Bright

Nov. 23, 2017

Our loving mom, grandma, and sister passed away on Nov. 20, 2017.

Born on Aug. 12, 1928 in San Francisco, Calif. o Leo Paul and Anna Maria Heins Bengsch.

She married William Ernest Bright on Feb. 24, 1948. They were later sealed on June 24, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple.

She loved gardening, painting, and most of all her family. She is survived by all her children: Shirley (Neil), Barney; Donald (Lynn), Bright; Virginia (Dennis), Butler; Mary (David), Alexander; David (Alice), Bright; Steven (Marie), Bright; sister Leona Harrington, and numerous grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, William, daughters Lesa and Judy and sister, Anna Urbansic.

A viewing will be held from 6-8p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Broomhead Funeral Home, 1260 S. 2200 W. Riverton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the LDS Stake Center, 15040 Mountainside Dr., Bluffdale, with a viewing one hour prior.

Interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park.