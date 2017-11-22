Whistle blowers should be celebrated

In the fictitious movie trilogy, “The Matrix”, we find a very real life parallel. Neo (portrayed by Keanu Reeves) starts to realize that the world he is accustomed to is not quite what it appears to be.

The Greek philosopher Epictetus explains appearances like this, “Appearances to the mind are of four kinds. Things either are what they appear to be; or they neither are, nor appear to be; or they are, and do not appear to be; or they are not, and yet appear to be.”

As Neo continues to become aware of the real world around him, those who would desire to keep him asleep and blinded rally forces to hedge his way and keep him from knowing the truth. In his search for truth, Neo is introduced to Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) who offers Neo to take either a blue-colored pill or a red-colored pill, the former of which would allow him to remain in the simulated universe within “The Matrix” and enjoy the comforts of life in ignorance, while the latter would lead him to escape from the fabricated reality into the physical realm that is harsher and more challenging in nature.

Morpheus explains that “you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else, you were born into bondage, born inside a prison that you cannot smell, taste, or touch—A prison for your mind, (long pause, sighs). Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. In his left hand, Morpheus shows a blue pill.”

Morpheus continues, “You take the blue pill and the story ends. You wake in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. (A red pill is shown in his other hand) You take the red pill and you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit-hole goes. (Long pause, Neo begins to reach for the red pill) Remember — all I am offering is the truth, nothing more.”

Although we are not literally offered either a red pill or a blue pill, we are figuratively offered a blue pill every day as we watch the main stream media, politicians and extremely wealthy power brokers who have an agenda to keep the masses of the people dumbed down and in darkness. We are offered a red pill when whistle blowers or others try to expose the truth about a particular subject.

Whistle blowers are generally ignored or are ridiculed as a crazy conspiracy theorist nutcase. While many whistle blowers have risked their lives trying to expose corrupt or illegal activities, many others, along with eye witnesses, have been killed because of their knowledge. “Dead men tell no tales,” Some have been able to escape to other countries to protect their lives.

Are you a blue pill type or a red pill type person? I for one am a red pill type person.

Newell Hales

Salina