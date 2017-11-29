Children’s Justice Center and

other non-profit groups using

social media to spread awareness

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Nov. 30, 2017

EPRHAIM—The Children’s Justice Center (CJC) in Ephraim is partnering with several non-profits to take part in a social media movement to spread awareness about child abuse.

“A light #WorthDefending” is the slogan for a movement that will combine the symbolic act of people gathering in mass to light paper candles called “luminaria,” representing children whose “lights are worth defending,” and flooding social media with pictures of the lanterns with the hashtag #WorthDefending, says Ephraim CJC Director Diane Keeler.

The #WorthDefending campaign takes place all over the state on Monday, Dec. 4. The Ephraim CJC will holding an open house from 4-6 p.m. as a hosting location for anyone who wants to participate in the #WorthDefending campaign to spread awareness of child abuse.

The Ephraim CJC version of the event will be a little different though, according to Keeler.

The way that the event’s Lehi-based co-sponsor, Younique, has planned it, instead of writing a child’s name you think has a “light worth defending” on a luminaria, the Ephraim CJC will be showcasing 10 luminaria, along with a banner that displays “358”—the number of children the Ephraim CJC has helped since they opened their doors in March 2012.

Keeler says she thinks the state-wide CJC participation in the social media augmented awareness campaign is a perfect example of how the the various CJC’s across Utah work together.

“We are like a web,” she said. “We are all connected and we support each other.”

Other participating abuse awareness organizations include Younique Foundation and Defendinnocence.org.