Gary James Schiszler

Nov. 30, 2017

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, brother in law, and friend Gary James Schiszler, 52, of Manti passed away peacefully from cancer surrounded by family on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2017.

Gary was diagnosed with esophageal cancer on Oct. 11, 2017. He was already at stage four when he found out. He fought a short but courageous battle with dignity and still managed to keep his fun loving crazy personality. His body just became too weak to fight any longer.

Gary was born to Ronald and Florence Mudie Schiszler on June 18, 1965, near Limestone, Maine at Loring Air Force Base while his dad was in the US Army. He was the oldest of four boys. He loved being a big brother to Mark, Wayne, and Roy.

In April of 2015, after knowing each other for about 10 years, Gary and Kammie started dating, and five months later on Sept. 19, 2015 they were married. Gary became the proud step-dad to two amazing daughters whom he truly loved as his own. He also became an instant grandpa to four amazing grandchildren (one of whom he saw being born). He was so happy and couldn’t wait for them to call him dad and grandpa.

Gary loved being an uncle to some amazing nieces and nephews; he also loved being a brother-in-law and a friend to many. Gary had many jobs throughout his short life but none of them compared to his job at Top Stop. He worked for them off and on for about 12 years, every time he quit to try a new job, he always went back to Top Stop.

Finally in June of 2016, he was offered the management position at the Richfield location, he jumped on it so quick he didn’t even think to ask his wife, but Kammie supported him and they moved to Richfield in July. Gary truly loved this job and was so good at it. He met a lot of nice people and made a lot of new friends, four friends in particular that will never forget him: Rich, Judy, Athena, and Jan. Gary loved them so much. They made his days better, he was so sad the day he was no longer able to return to work.

Gary was a lover of musicals and often you would find him belting out songs from Phantom of the Opera, something from Mama Mia, or even Joseph and the Technicolor Dream-Coat. He also loved kit planes, building them and flying them with his dad, when he lived in California.

When he moved to Utah he made wooden kites, and helped his mom in her rabbit barn. He was a huge computer whiz and had people calling all the time for help. Gary will be missed by many loved ones.

He leaves behind his wife Kammie of Manti, their two daughters: Amanda (Mark), of Manti; and Whitney (Mark), Clearfield. He also leaves behind four grandkids: Brodie, Brooke, Kalen, and Rylan, also his dad Ron Schiszler of Lucerne Valley, California, and his mom Flo Yearsley of Manti; three brothers: Wayne of Draper; Roy of Castle Rock, Colorado; and Mark (Karen), of Eagle Mountain; his mother-in-law, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at the Manti Tabernacle, 90 South Main, Manti. Viewing from 10-11:30 a.m., with the funeral at noon. No graveside services, cremation will follow.

“Gary, you are now free of pain and can rest peacefully, fly with the angels, babe. Until we meet again, I know you’ll be waiting for a girl like me (foreigner). I love you,” says Kammie.

Online condolences rasmussenmortuary.com.