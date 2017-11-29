Joyce Brocco

Nov. 30, 2017

Joyce Brocco, age 78, of Ephraim passed away Nov. 15, 2017, in her home, amidst the love of family. She proved herself to be an example of perseverance and patience as she battled cancer over many years, which resulted in providing her family many additional days to enjoy together.

She was born in Kaysville, to Neldon and Clarice (Brown), Rentmeister on Dec. 30, 1938. She was the oldest child of four daughters, including sisters Karen, Gayle, and Susan. She spent most of her youth in the Torrance, California area and worked for Mobil Oil Co. after high school, where she met her future husband, Edward Brocco, who worked there as an engineering apprentice.

They were married on Nov. 21, 1959, in the Los Angeles, California LDS Temple, and were just days shy of their 58th anniversary at the time of her passing. They began their life together in the Boulder City/Henderson area of Nevada and a few years later would live in California in both Wilmington and Richmond, before moving to Green River, Wyoming, that became the site of much of their child-raising years.

In 1980, the family moved to Flossmoor, Illinois, where Joyce and Ed lived for 25 years before retiring and returning to rural life at their adopted and much-loved home of Ephraim for the last 12 years.

As her children grew older Joyce started working and became a valuable employee at Ed Mathews Porche Audi dealership, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, where she worked as a bookkeeper. Later she would work in an Edward Jones office in Homewood, Illinois, and was a key member of the office. She enjoyed her role helping clients plan for their retirements and financial futures. She worked there for 15 years until she retired.

In her best and most important roles in life, Joyce was a true partner and wife to Ed, and the mother of five children; Debbie, Jim, Sandra, Doug, and Julie. She enjoyed and excelled in the homemaking arts. She expressed love to her family and others in the form of wonderful meals that served as the backdrop for countless conversations and much laughter.

She was skilled with her hands and produced many beautiful works of sewing, quilting, knitting, and crocheting that were used and enjoyed by family and others. She sewed many dresses for school dances and three wedding dresses for daughters and daughter-in-law.

Of all the craft talents she possessed, her joy and passion was counted cross-stitch. She was prolific in creating hundreds of pieces of art, large and small, in her chosen medium of cloth and thread. On occasion, she would enter some of her pieces in fairs where her excellence was recognized with many awards. In her craft, she taught those who knew her lessons of patience, dedication, and constancy that lead to accomplishment, satisfaction, and influence in making the world we live in lovelier.

She was ever optimistic and energetic in her zeal and love of cross-stitch and seldom if ever did she pass on buying a kit whose design or message was one that she really wished to express. As a result, she ended up acquiring a collection of projects that would have required a team to complete.

Her truest art, though, was in caring about and for others. She cared and nurtured her family, friends, neighbors, strangers and even animals. Her children’s friends came to feel like they had gained an additional mother figure, often at important formative times when she could be most influential. She was free in giving material things as well as in words and deeds, discounting inconveniences to herself. She showed caring through her warm, happy personality and sense of humor. She was quick to see and love the good things in people and situations long before noticing shortcomings.

She blessed the lives of her family and is survived by her husband Ed Brocco, their children: Debbie and Matt Harrison; Jim and Donna (Wride); Sandra and Chris Miller; Doug and Jamie (Goble); and Julie Brocco; and their families, including 20 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren; sisters: Karen Livingston, Gayle Soulier, and Susan and husband Steve McNees.

She was preceded in death by her parents Neldon and Clarice Rentmeister; and brothers-in-law George Livingston and Glen Soulier.

The warmth of her personality was a comfort to many and drew people to her. Her absence will leave a void in the lives of all who knew her well and they look forward to the time when they can be reunited with her to enjoy her warmth once again.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in the Ephraim 1st Ward. Interment was in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.