South Sanpete high school

seniors apply for college

during week-long events

By Linda Petersen

Staff writer

Nov. 30, 2017

MANTI—Seniors at Manti High School recently enjoyed a weeklong series of events to prepare them to apply for college.

GEAR UP Site Coordinator Sharalee Willardson and counselors Kris Pogroszewski and Mandi Thomas organized a full slate of activities to help seniors and others through the college application process during Utah College Application Week.

On Monday, Nov. 13, motivational speaker Jake Ballentine got them excited for college and the week’s activities in the week’s kick-off assembly. Students then participated in three 25-minute college fair workshops presented by Snow College professionals and other college representatives and career experts from across the state.

That Tuesday—called Show Me the $ Day—was focused on learning about financial aid. The school’s goal is to have 60 percent of all seniors apply for financial aid, Willardson said. In the afternoon, some students ran through an obstacle course, after which Sgt. R. Newman of the Utah National Guard shared with these students how the National Guard could help pay for college. Other students participated in a College Cookie Walk.

Rivalry Day was Wednesday, Nov. 15. Students and teachers wore college gear and the colors of their favorite colleges and universities. During lunch, classes competed against each other in a “Day of a College Student” competition where students did actual math and history problems before going through the National Guard’s obstacle course.

College application workshops the next day helped seniors apply to colleges and universities. Willardson said 85 percent of the seniors applied to one or more colleges and then placed a pennant representing those institutions on a Utah Post-Secondary Institution map of the state. A few students even applied to out-of-state colleges.

The week finished up with Party Like a Rock Star—We’re Going to College Day on Friday, Nov. 17. Manti High students attended an assembly where teachers squared off against each other in a college-themed Family Feud game. Snow College’s Director of Admissions Jeff Savage then challenged students to take what they had learned during the week and use it to prepare and advance toward a college education and a bright future.

Throughout the week, drawings were held for prizes such as food establishment certificates, backpacks, nine-hole rounds of golf, escape game vouchers, and for theater/comedy club tickets.

GEAR UP Coordinator Ann-Marie Davis organized similar events at Gunnison Valley High School.