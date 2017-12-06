Ephraim Christmas light parade

During the Ephraim City Christmas Light Parade on Saturday, students from Ephraim charter school Athenian Academy passed out Pop Rocks to parade attendees.
This float in the Christmas parade was sponsored by the Kammy Mae Foundation, a newly-formed nonprofit dedicated to spreading awareness of domestic violence. The float’s purple lights are the official color of domestic violence awareness.
Now in its third year running, the Ephraim Christmas festivities, which were held on Saturday, had a full complement of stunning fireworks, firing off to the sound of Christmas music.
Jordan Rittmeyer of Ephraim and his colorfully-lit pooch made their way down the Ephraim Christmas parade alongside the bright floats and cars decked with Christmas lights.