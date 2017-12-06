Gunnison Bulldogs lose narrowly to

Altamont, then beat Wayne 54-39

By Eli Butler

Staff writer

Dec. 7, 2017

GUNNISON—Bulldogs boys basketball is underway with a new season and a 1-1 record so far.

Gunnison first played Altamont away on Nov. 21, losing by one point, 46-47. Then on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Bulldogs had their first home game and beat Wayne 54-39.

Against Altamont, Gunnison started off strong with 13 points to six in the first quarter and were up 28-18 at the half. A lackluster third-quarter result of four points to Altamont’s 17 put the Bulldogs down by three before the fourth-quarter effort of 14-12 was simply not enough to close the gap.

Gunnison showed their stuff with six three-pointers to Altamont’s one, and Gunnison’s Wyatt Young had the team-high in points with 12.

Against Wayne at home, the Bulldogs dominated from the start, winning each quarter by margins of four points or more except for the last quarter, which was an even 10-10. Scoring came mainly in the first half, with Gunnison up 35-24 at the half.

The Bulldogs were in control of the game the whole time with great defense by all players, such as contested shots and box outs. Ball movement also was excellent.

Gunnison’s Parx Bartholomew had a phenomenal game with 21 points, including one three-pointer. He saw openings in the defense and took the open lane to the basket.

His teammate Tim Stewart scored 12 points, with two three-pointers.

Gunnison has a very solid center lineup with great defense and decent scoring. The Bulldogs show great potential for this upcoming season, but they need to use all their offensive weapons.

Last night, Gunnison played Manti in Gunnison (score unavailable), and the Bulldogs beat the Templars last year.

This weekend is the Danny Hill Invitational slated to be played at Gunnison Valley High School.