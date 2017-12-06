Hawks go 2-1 in 3 day tournament

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Dec. 7, 2017

GARLAND—The boys basketball team of North Sanpete High School competed in the Bear River Winter Classic in Garland this past weekend and came away with a 2-1 record over three games—losing to South Summit and beating North Summit and 6A Hunter.

The 73-68 loss to South Summit was an overtime classic, a game that might preview a future match-up in the 3A state playoffs.

The Hawks played the Wildcats of South Summit High School on Thursday, and the Hawks jumped out to an early lead, 21-14, at the end of the first quarter. But the Wildcats clawed their way back, closing the gap to 29-27 at the half.

The second half went back and forth, with neither team able to build a substantial enough lead to win. The game finished 62-62 and went into overtime.

The Wildcats were able to outlast the Hawks 12-7 in the overtime period and won 73-68. North Sanpete’s Shawn Taylor had a 24 points, and Jalen Sorenson had 14 points in support.

The second game was on Friday, with the Hawks leading throughout against the North Summit Braves, winning 57-36. Sorenson again had 14 points, and Taylor and Ignacio Vazquez both had 12.

The third and last game on Saturday, Dec. 2, turned out to be another welcome challenge.

The Hawks were matched up with the Hunter High Wolverines, a Utah 6A class school.

Once again, the Hawks got the faster start and led the first quarter 15-12.

But the Wolverines kept fighting, and both teams traded the lead back and forth. Both teams scored 13 points in the second quarter, and at the half the Hawks maintained the lead, 28-25.

Hunter kept scratching their way in the third quarter, although the Hawks maintained the lead 41-39.

The fight continued throughout the fourth quarter, with neither team able to gain a decisive edge. However, the Hawks were able to hold on and edge out Hunter, 57-54.

The Hawks relied on a balanced scoring attack, with four players scoring in double figures. Sorenson and Taylor both had 12 points, and Vazquez and Spencer Steadman had 11.

This week, the Hawks traveled to Union High on Tuesday (score unavailable) and then will host Millard High on Friday at 7 p.m. and Maeser Prep Academy on Saturday at 5 p.m.