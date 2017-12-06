Inside our Schools

Compiled by Linda Petersen

Dec. 7, 2017

Ephraim Elementary

Two of the school’s special volunteers include Dr. Darrell Olsen and his wife, Corrine, who volunteer by teaching exciting and informative science lessons in the individual classrooms each month. This past month their lesson focused on Sir Isaac Newton and his laws of motion, gravity, and equal and opposite reaction. They kids were so involved and learned so much from the Olsens.

Students will be released from school early on Friday, Dec. 15, for a teacher training. The children will be excused at noon after lunch. The buses will run as usual, and no afternoon kindergarten will be held that day.

The annual Christmas program will be on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Snow College Activity Center. Parents should watch for notes coming home this month for all holiday activities/events, or check the school webpage at www.ssanpete.org under Ephraim Elementary.

Ephraim Middle School

Ephraim Middle School students enjoyed a Blue & Gold Activity at the Towne Theatre after lunch last Wednesday, Nov. 29. Students who had a first quarter grade point average of 3.667 or higher and didn’t have any N’s (needs improvement) or U’s (unsatisfactory) were eligible to attend. At the theater, they got to see “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (a short movie) and “Coco,” the new Disney movie.

North Sanpete Middle School

Manti High School

Manti High students recently participated in a service project with Rep. Chris Stewart’s office to send holiday cards to Utah’s National Guardsmen. More than 8,000 cards were collected.

The school is now selling Game Day t-shirts for $5 each. T-shirts may be purchased from Teresa Mitchell at lunch on Tuesdays and at any home game.

North Sanpete High School

Spencer Steadman was named Preferred Man at the recent Preference Dance. Ty Bailey was the first runner-up, and Kevin Johansen was the second runner up. That week the three competed, along with three other senior boys, in a variety of activities chosen by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter. Along with caring for a computerized baby, the six made and sold cupcakes, participated in an auction where they were chosen for a lunch date based only on the appearance of their legs and performed a dance in front of the student body. The dance, which was girl’s choice, had a retro theme.

Presale tickets (which are $2 off) for the school’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” to be performed Jan. 11-13 are now available from cast members. Contact the front office to be connected with a cast member.