Lady Badgers take down

two opponents, but winning

streak ends with one loss

By Emily Staley

Staff writer

Dec. 7, 2017

EPHRAIM—Snow College women’s basketball team participated in the Willow Creek Inn Invitational last weekend. The team had two wins and one loss.

The lone loss ended Snow’s winning streak of nine to that point.

The Lady Badgers started their week on Thursday, Nov. 30, against the Northwest Kansas Tech Mavericks with an 81-47 victory. They had a tough battle against Pima Community College when they lost 72-66 on Friday, Dec. 1. The team then finished the tournament with a 66-59 win against the Colorado Springs Ballers on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Three players on Snow’s team made double figures during Thursday’s game against Northwest Kansas Tech. Freshman Megan Carr led the team with 19 points. Right behind her was freshman Paige Farnsworth with 11 points, and sophomore Harley Hansen with 10.

After leading on the scoreboard the entire game, the Badgers finished the game with an easy victory, 81-47.

Friday’s game kept everyone on the edge of their seats. The Lady Badgers battled Pima Community College with great effort. Snow was right behind Pima throughout the entire game but couldn’t seem to pull ahead.

Snow freshman Savannah Domgaard contributed the highest amount of points during the game, credited with a total of 15. Close behind her was Hansen with 12 and Farnsworth with 10.

“We started a little rough, but we came back together well as a team and did our best. We fell short, but we fought back from what we were,” said Hansen at Friday’s game.

Snow worked extra hard in the last few minutes to fix their mistakes and were so close to tying the game, but Pima stayed in the lead.

The game ended with a six-point loss for the Badgers, 66-72, thus ending their winning streak of nine.

The Lady Badgers finished the Willow Creek Inn Invitational strong against the Colorado Springs Ballers.

Two of Snow’s players made double figures in Saturday’s game. Sophomore Madison Mooring and freshman Lourdes Gonzalez contributed 11 points to the total score.

The game ended with a Badger triumph, 66-59.

Snow College women’s basketball team will be traveling to Price tomorrow to participate in the Utah State–Eastern Tournament. They will battle the Utah All-Stars on Friday, Dec. 8, then Chemeketa Community College (Salem, Ore.) on Saturday, Dec. 9.