Wasatch Tigers beat

two teams last week

Private school wins first game by 17,

second game by 35 points

By James Tilson

Staff writer

Dec. 7, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—Wasatch Academy boys basketball team had a successful run last week, winning their two games.

The first victory ended 90-73 over Scale Prep Academy (Chino, Calif.) played at home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and then the Tigers traveled to Glendale, Ariz., to defeat Apollo High School by the score 85-50.

Wasatch Academy defended their home court against Scale Prep Academy and led throughout the game. Bernardo Da Silva and Matt Bradley led all scorers with 18 points apiece, and Tyrese Samuel chipped in 16.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Wasatch Academy traveled to Arizona to face Apollo High, a team that had been ranked No. 1 in Arizona 5A last year.

Wasatch Academy’s coach, Curtis Conde, said Apollo High was still a very good team and did some things to disrupt Wasatch in the first half.

Wasatch led at the half by only eight points, 32-24. In the third quarter, Wasatch played at a different level, scoring 30 points and extended the lead to 62-34.

The Tigers bested Apollo by seven in the fourth quarter and won 85-50.

Wasatch Academy had five players with double figures in scoring.

Mady Sissoko dominated for the Tigers on the inside, grabbing 17 rebounds. He also scored 13 points, along with Damion Squire (three three-pointers) and Bradley. Da Silva and Samuel put in 12 points apiece.

Conde said, “Having a good second half to win 85-50 will be a solid win for our resume at the national level.”

Starting today, Wasatch Academy will play in the Vivint Great Western Shootout at the Orem High School gym, where they will be matched up with some of the top teams in the country.

This afternoon they play Wakefield High (Arlington, Va.) and tomorrow night play Smoky Hill (Aurora, Colo.), with the best matchups to follow on Saturday.