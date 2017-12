Beth LeBaron

Washington D.C. South Mission

Farewell

Dec. 14, 2017

Beth LeBaron has been called to serve in the Washington D.C. South LDS Mission. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Sharon LeBaron of Fountain Green.

She will be entering the Missionary Training Center on Dec. 20, 2017.

She will be speaking in the Fountain Green 3rd Ward on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at 9 a.m.