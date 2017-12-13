Bulldogs go 1-2 for the week

By Eli Butler

Staff writer

Dec. 14, 2017

GUNNISON—Gunnison Valley boys basketball was 2-3 as of Saturday, Dec. 9, with one win and two losses last week.

The Bulldogs first lost to Manti 45-72 (see page 1 story), then beat Utah Military 72-29 and finally lost to West Wendover 58-37.

The game last Friday, Dec. 8 was against Utah Military Academy of Riverdale and was played at Gunnison.

Gunnison showed outstanding defense and offense making for an easy win. As of halftime, the Thunderbirds of Utah Military had only scored six points, making the score Gunnison 35, Utah Military 6. Gunnison only allowed 23 points in the second half. The final score was Gunnison 72, Utah Military 29. Isaiah O’Neal had the team high for the Bulldogs with 11 points.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Gunnison played West Wendover in Gunnison. A low-scoring first half of 23-17 left Gunnison behind by only six points, and it seemed the Bulldogs were still in the running.

Yet that notion vaporized quickly in the second half as the Bulldogs struggled to score and couldn’t stop West Wendover from scoring. The Bulldogs fell behind five more points in the third quarter, 10 more in the fourth quarter, and were down 21 at the final buzzer.

Bartholomew had Gunnison’s team high of 15 points—all threes.

The Bulldogs played Enterprise at Enterprise yesterday (after press time) and on Friday will play Millard at home.