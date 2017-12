Katelin Day

Hungary Budapest Mission

Homecoming

Dec. 14, 2017

Katelin Day recently returned home after serving in the Hungary Budapest LDS Mission. She will be speaking in the Fairview 2nd Ward (rock church) on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Katelin is the daughter of Allen and Andrea Day of Fairview. Grandparents are Ralph and Lynda Bench, Fairview and Lavon and Marianne Day, South Jordan.