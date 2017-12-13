Kieth Carlyle Keisel

Dec. 14, 2017

Keith Carlyle Keisel, 87, of Ephraim, passed away on Dec. 9, 2017 at his home.

Keith was born on Feb. 25, 1930 in Manti, to George Dewey and Elfia Kathleen Christensen Keisel.

Keith was raised during hard times where he found himself leaving home at a young age to work and try joining the Navy. He was later able to enlist in the United States Army and served in the South Pacific from 1947-1949. During his service he helped develop sea to land surveying.

Keith married Roxie Bradley on Sept. 23, 1949. She preceded him in death on July 2, 2008.

Keith was very instrumental in helping get the Central Utah Correctional Facility to locate in Sanpete County. He also received several economic development awards and served two terms on the Ephraim City Council. Keith was co-founder and owner of Southern States Recycling for 41 years. Keith was very generous, sometimes to a fault.

Keith is survived by two of his children: Janna Lee (David), Paystrup, Nephi; Allen (Bonnie), Keisel, Ephraim; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and special friend Denys Koyle. He is also survived by siblings: Boyd, Lane, Russell, Guy, Rosalee, JoAnn, Patsy and Marilynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Ronald; siblings; Marlene, Lois, Jack, Georgia and Susie; great-grandchildren: Joshua and Sami.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim 6th Ward Chapel, 450 North 200 West. Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the church and also prior to services on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Ephraim Park Cemetery with military honors. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at: www.maglebymortuary.com.