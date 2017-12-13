Lady Bulldogs lose close game by

one point, then get run over by Rams

By Eli Butler

Staff writer

Dec. 14, 2017

GUNNISON—Gunnison High School’s girls basketball team lost by one point to the Patriots of Providence Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 5, before the Rams of South Sevier dominated the Lady Bulldogs 45-17 on Thursday, Dec. 7.

After three wins to start their season, the Lady Bulldogs faced Providence Hall in Herriman on Dec. 5 and were down by 13 at the end of the first quarter.

Providence Hall maintained control early in the game, yet Gunnison stepped up its defense and offense in the second quarter to tie at the half, 23-23. The Bulldogs outperformed the Patriots in the third quarter, leading by seven at 34-27.

Then Providence Hall outscored Gunnison by eight points in the fourth quarter, leaving the Bulldogs behind by a point at the end, 38-37.

Gunnison’s Kezzly Winn with 12 points and Taryn Thompson with nine points both gave notable performances.

The Rams of South Sevier came to Gunnison on Dec. 7. The Bulldogs struggled on offense the whole game, making five points in the first half and 12 in the second.

South Sevier rode the bus home with a 45-17 win.

Gunnison’s Jaida King had the team high with six points—both three-pointers.

On Tuesday, Gunnison faced off against Enterprise at Gunnison. Today Gunnison will be playing Millard in Fillmore.