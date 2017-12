Makayla Peckham

Ukraine Kiev Mission

Homecoming

Dec. 14, 2017

Makayla Lorraine Peckham, daughter of Dean and Paula Peckham of Fountain Green recently returned from serving in the Ukraine Kiev LDS Hission.

She will speak at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in the Fountain Green Second Ward.

Grandparents are Carolyn and the late Paul Bailey, Fountain Green; Sherrie and the late Royce Peckham, Fountain Green.