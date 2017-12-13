Margaret DeAnn Harward Colby Jensen

Dec. 14, 2017

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, Margaret DeAnn Harward Colby Jensen, 58, passed away Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 in her home in Centerfield Utah.

She was born April 12, 1959 in Richfield to Douglas C. Harward and Margaret Kiesel, who later divorced. She married Steve Colby, later divorced. She married her soul mate, Keith Jensen, May 19, 2000, who adored her.

A 1977 graduate of North Sevier High School, she started DeAnn’s Ceramics and she taught many classes. She later used her excellent creativity with Wedding Creations.

DeAnn was dedicated to taking care of anybody she could lend a hand to. She was a fabulous cook and provided hundreds of meals to the M&K Ranch employees and many people throughout the valley.

Although known for her meals, she was better at being a grandma and she loved her children and grandchildren. Many hours were spent playing hide and seek with her grandkids—a favorite game of hers and her grandchildren. She was loved and cherished by everyone who knew her. Her favorite pasttime was spending time in her garden and taking trips to St. George with her husband.

DeAnn was a member of LDS church where she served in many callings throughout the years. She was known to be one of the greatest Relief Society presidents. She also was a member of the Centerfield Old Folks Community, where she enjoyed entertaining and cooking for many people in the community.

DeAnn is survived by her husband, Keith, of Centerfield; parents: Douglas Harward, Monroe; mother, Margaret Kiesel, Salina; children: Ryan (K’Brina), Colby, Heber; Matthew (Josey), Colby, Levan; Chase (Stefanie), Colby, Heber; Shara (Brandon), Olsen, Centerfield; Zack (Kara), Jensen, Centerfield; 15 grandchildren; siblings: Jerry (Amy) Harward, Okahoma; Stefanie Harward, Idaho; Paula (Paul) Martin, Salina.

She is preceded in death by step-father, Gordon Kiesel and her grandparents.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Axtell Ward Chapel, where friends may call Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Centerfield City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.