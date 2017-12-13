North Sanpete School District board

recognizes volunteers at meeting

By Linda Petersen

Staff writer

Dec. 14, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—Members of the school board of the North Sanpete School District took the opportunity at the Dec. 5 monthly meeting (held early because of the winter holiday) to express appreciation for volunteers who serve the community with holiday projects.

Board member Shalmarie Morley recognized the volunteers who put together the North Sanpete Middle School Christmas store and other programs and expressed appreciation for how well these programs are supported by the community.

North Sanpete Middle School Principal O’Dee Hansen recognized community members, teachers and students who support each other and the schools for helping with the Christmas store at the middle school.

Board member Stacey Goble recognized how every school picks up some type of donation program to teach the students to be generous and help others in the community.

Superintendent Sam Ray thanked the community for supporting each other in times of need.

Board President Greg Bailey recognized Claudia Christensen for her dedication and service to the school district and to the board members as board secretary.

Ray reported that all equipment had been installed for the district’s energy project. Final fine-tuning is taking place this month, and net metering will be operational and running between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Controls in Moroni Elementary and Mt. Pleasant Elementary will be updated with new computers in January to work with the new system.

At the same meeting, the board approved a change to the calendar. This change turns Dec. 22 into a minimum day with a 1 p.m. finish to begin the Winter Holiday break.