Sanpete Valley Singers have

one more local concert

By Max Higbee

Staff writer

Dec. 14, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—The Sanpete Valley Singers will continue performing traditional Christmas concerts with two free public concerts in the county and other performances.

The first community concert will be in Fountain Green on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the LDS chapel (151 S. 200 West).

Another concert will be in Mt. Pleasant on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant LDS stake center (295 S. State).

The concerts are in their sixteenth year.

The choir has performed every year since its foundation in 2001 by Steven J. Clark, a veteran choir director.

Dr. Roy Ellefsen has been directing the choir since Clark’s departure two years ago over health issues.

The choir will be accompanied on the piano by Anna Aagard of Moroni, a long-time associate of Ellefsen.

As in years past, the choir will take their music to the prisoners at the correctional facility in Gunnison.

Clark said, “It’s an unforgettable experience to spread a little Christmas light to men who don’t have much to celebrate.”

Ellefsen said the “exuberant welcome the choir receives from the prisoners makes this [his] favorite concert every season.”

The choir will close out its season with two back-to-back concerts at Salt Lake City’s Temple Square on Dec. 23—one at the North Visitor’s Center, the other in the historic Assembly Hall.