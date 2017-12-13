Share

The scene of the end of a high-speed pursuit between a suspected suicidal minor and Sanpete County Sheriff’s deputies ended with the suspect in custody after the successful deployment of spike strips to deflate the vehicle’s tires. The spike strips flattened the pursued vehicle’s passenger-side tires, which limited the pursuit to the U.S. 89 corridor from Manti to Gunnison.

Teen driver runs off road after

high-speed chase on U.S. 89

 

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

Dec. 14, 2017

 

GUNNISON—Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully deployed spike strips for tires to put an end to a high-speed pursuit last Friday that started in Manti and ended in Gunnison.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday, Dec. 8, Sanpete County Dispatch got a call about a reckless driver suspected to be suicidal who was traveling south on U.S. 89.

Dispatch was informed the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic.

Dispatch requested a response from available officers in the area, and a Sanpete County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle on Main Street in Manti and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle.

At this point, the vehicle fled, increasing speed even further, and the pursuit began.

A tire-deflation device with spikes called Stop Sticks was successfully deployed on the fleeing vehicle just south of Manti, flattening both of the fleeing vehicle’s passenger-side tires.

The fleeing vehicle continued leading deputies on a pursuit south on U.S. 89 toward Gunnison, despite having no air in the passenger-side tires.

The whole thing came to an end when the vehicle came to a stop by running off the road into a freshly plowed field near 300 W. 300 North in Gunnison.

The 15-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident.