Alison Boudreaux sentenced on new charges

By James Tilson

Staff Writer

Dec. 21, 2017

MANTI—Judge Wallace Lee of the 6th District Court sentenced Alison Boudreaux, co-defendant to convicted murderer Logan McFarland, to prison for new drug charges and violation of probation last week in Manti.

Boudreaux had been sentenced earlier this year for her part in the 2011 LeRoy and Dorothea Fullwood murder case.

She had received a lenient sentence of probation due to her willingness to give her testimony against McFarland, the primary defendant in the murder case.

However, on July 12, Boudreaux was charged with new drug possession crimes, which also were alleged to violate her terms of probation. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Boudreaux appeared in front of Judge Lee for sentencing on both cases.

Deputy County Attorney Kevin Daniels addressed the court to explain why the State was asking for a prison term.

Daniels said Boudreaux had been an “absolutely horrendous example” while on probation. Daniels explained that even though Boudreaux had finished Drug Court twice previous to being sentenced to probation in this case, she had been found guilty of drug use again, and this time in the presence of her minor daughter (who also had pending drug charges).

“When the community looks at her, it loses confidence in the drug court program,” Daniels opined.

Daniels reminded Judge Lee that when he sentenced her to probation before, Lee had told Boudreaux that she was on a “very short leash” and that a violation would very likely lead to a prison term.

Since then, when Boudreaux was arrested, she was high on methamphetamine, and her daughter was also high on methamphetamine.

“Society need to be protected from Alison Boudreaux, and that means prison,” Daniels said.

Defense attorney Matthew Jube attempted to show that the sentencing guidelines did not favor a prison term for someone with a drug addiction: “This is the textbook reason why the (Justice Reinvestment Initiative) was passed (in 2015), that a person with an addiction isn’t just shipped off to prison.”

According to Jube, Boudreaux’s only crime was being addicted to methamphetamine and relapsing into drug use again. He maintained that additional conditions of probation would help her to stay compliant.

Judge Lee addressed Boudreaux: “I heard the same arguments the last time I saw you.”

Lee added he had given her a chance at her last sentencing: “I stuck my neck out last time.”

However, he found her in front of him again, and said, “I’m not happy about it.”

Citing the importance of the case and Boudreaux’s inability to comply with probation, Lee sentenced Boudreaux to 0-5 years in prison in her new case and 1-15 years in the case for which she received probation before.

Any fines were to be waived, and the prison terms were to run concurrently.