Bulldogs drop game to Enterprise, 47-63, then edge out Eagles in close home win

By Eli Butler

Staff Writer

Dec. 21, 2017

GUNNISON—The boys basketball team of Gunnison Valley High School won one and lost one last week.

After a tough 47-63 away loss to Enterprise on Wednesday, Dec., 13, the Bulldogs sprinted in the final stretch for a much-needed 58-56 home win against the Eagles of Millard on Friday, Dec. 15.

In Friday’s game, Millard outscored Gunnison in the first quarter by three points, but the Bulldogs tied the Eagles in the second quarter’s output.

Gunnison pulled ahead in the third quarter and went neck and neck in the fourth quarter, sinking 16 free throws in the game to win by two.

The Bulldogs struggled to stop Millard’s Jaxon Wardle, who scored 19 points, including two threes.

Good performances from Gunnison players included Tim Stewart scoring 16 with two three-pointers and Wyatt Young scoring 14 points.

Against Enterprise, Gunnison was outpaced by 11 points in the first quarter, and the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up in the first three quarters, putting them down by 20 at the end of the third quarter.

Although the Bulldogs outscored Enterprise in the fourth quarter by four points, it just wasn’t enough, giving Enterprise the 16-point win.

The only game this week was at Gunnison against Parowan yesterday.