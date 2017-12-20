Car enthusiasts in Centerfield donating to local charities

By Max Higbee

Staff Writer

Dec. 21, 2017

CENTERFIELD—A group of Sanpete County’s most ardent automobile enthusiasts are using their combined efforts to make a difference at local charities this holiday season.

Using money pooled together throughout the year by members, they bought and wrapped Christmas gifts before delivering them in person to the residents at the Mission at Community, an assisted living, rehabilitation and Alzheimer’s care facility in Centerfield.

Kermit’s Kruisers is an automobile group that attends car shows, and the group is named for its founder Keven Christensen, a wild-haired man with a passion for cars and for people. Christensen is called “Kermit” by his fellow car buffs.

Throughout the year, Christensen pulls together monthly “Kruise nights,” which, during warmer months, usually consist of “getting together, showing off cars and sometimes cruising to different places for dinner or dessert,” according to Christensen.

In colder months, they’ll “go inside and play games, just to hang out year round.”

“We have fun,” Christensen says, “and anyone that does car shows that wants to hang out is welcome. Look for the Kermit’s Kruisers page on Facebook.”

At every meeting, Christensen has a container to collect donations from the members. This money goes toward buying donations for charitable causes.

Last month, for example, they donated 25 backpacks filled with supplies such as toothbrushes and children’s coloring materials to the New Horizons Crisis Center in Richfield, which, according to its website, serves “victims of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault, and the homeless.”