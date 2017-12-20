Hawks’ comeback effort not enough, as they fall to Cedar City Redmen

By James Tilson

Staff Writer

Dec. 21, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—After falling behind 11 points in the first quarter, the Hawks comeback effort fell short, as North Sanpete fell to the Cedar City Redmen 58-50 on Friday, Dec. 15, at home.

The Hawks could not get their game going in the first quarter yet kept improving throughout the game. At the half they trailed by three more points, 30-16.

In the second half, the Hawks began to turn up the pressure and outscored the Redmen by four points (13-9) in the third quarter and by two points (21-19) in the fourth yet still fell in the end by eight, 58-50.

The Hawks were led once again by Shawn Taylor with 17 points and four assists, and Jalen Sorensen had six steals.

North Sanpete hosted Duchesne High School yesterday and travel to Nephi to take on the Juab High Wasps on Dec. 28.