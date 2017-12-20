Hearing date set for second defendant in Maverik robbery

By James Tilson

Staff Writer

Dec. 21, 2017

MANTI—Jesus Emmanuel Carrasco, 18, of South Jordan, co-defendant of Jose Luis Cuevas, a defendant in the Maverick robbery and car theft crime spree in Sanpete County last October, appeared in the 6th District Court in Manti last Wednesday, Dec. 13, on charges of aggravated robbery, theft, obstruction of justice and arson.

The crime spree began in the early morning hours on Oct. 9 in Ephraim as several individuals broke into vehicles around the Snow College campus and stole a number of items.

The individuals then stole a white 2011 Kia Optima and drove it to Mt Pleasant.

Two of those individuals then used another vehicle to drive up to the Maverick in Mt. Pleasant and rob it at gunpoint.

Those individuals then drove to 350 W. 100 South in Mt. Pleasant, set the get-away vehicle on fire and drove away in the stolen white Optima. Those individuals then drove to Utah County, where some of those involved were arrested after a high-speed chase, including Cuevas.

While Carrasco was not arrested at the same time as Cuevas, he is alleged to have taken part in the robbery of the Maverick store, the vehicle theft and the burning of the get-away car.

Carrasco appeared in court pursuant to an arrest warrant.

Following a waiver of preliminary hearing, Judge Marvin Bagley set Carrasco’s next hearing for Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 am.