Lady Bulldogs lose by 13, then by 37 in disappointing games

By Eli Butler

Staff Writer

Dec. 21, 2017

GUNNISON—In basketball, 50 points is a big difference—even when spread over two games.

In this case, the Lady Bulldogs of Gunnison Valley High School lost twice last week, and those 50 points were spread over the two losses.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Gunnison played the Lady Wolves of Enterprise at home and racked up a 13-point loss. On Thursday, Dec. 14, Gunnison played the Lady Eagles of Millard in Fillmore and came home with a 37-point loss.

In Tuesday’s game, the Lady Wolves jumped out to a five-point lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed ahead 10 more points by the half.

In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs won the third quarter by two and tied in the fourth quarter, yet it was a lost cause as Enterprise maintained the lead the whole game.

The Lady Wolves ended up on top with the final score of 40-27.

Gunnison’s Tayler Brackett scored eight with two threes, Kaitlyn Wegener had six points and seven rebounds and Jaida King put in six points, with two rebounds and two assists.

Against the Lady Eagles of Millard, the Lady Bulldogs had it rough.

Outscored 13 points in the first quarter, Gunnison made their mark in the second quarter by falling behind only two more points.

The Lady Bulldogs fell behind nine more points in the third quarter and 13 more in the fourth, thanks in large part to Kynlee Penny of Millard who scored 25 points in the game, including two three-pointers.

Millard won 75-38.

The Lady Bulldogs played against Parowan last night (score unavailable) and against Merit Academy in Springville tomorrow at 4:45 p.m.