Lady Hawks struggling, drop all three games over weekend

By James Tilson

Staff Writer

Dec. 21, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete girls basketball team suffered through a hard week with three losses: first against Wasatch Academy 58-18, then Enterprise High 44-16 and finally Canyon View High 40-22.

The good news is the margin of points they lost by decreased each game from 40 to 28 to 18.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Lady Hawks played cross-town Wasatch Academy for the first time in years. The Lady Hawks traveled to the Tigers’ home gym for the match.

The Lady Tigers, a much more physically imposing team, jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it, winning easily 58-18. The Lady Hawks made eight points in the second quarter—their best output for a quarter in the game.

Manuely de Oliveira for the Lady Tigers led all scorers with 21 points, while Halli Bennett led the Lady Hawks with eight points.

North Sanpete’s next two games took place at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield as part of the Central Utah Girls Basketball Preview.

The Lady Hawks’ inexperience showed once again as they struggled to score against Enterprise High on Friday, Dec. 15. The Lady Wolves jumped to an early 19-4 lead in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way to a 44-16 victory. Anna Wright led the Lady Hawks with nine points.

Against Canyon View on Saturday, Dec. 16, North Sanpete started off strong, only down three points at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Hawks made their best showing of the young season with 22 points in the game, but the older Canyon View team gradually pulled away from the Lady Hawks by nine points at the half, 10 points after the third and then by eight more points in the final quarter to win 22-40.

Tiffany Peckham had a big game for the Lady Hawks with eight points.

The Lady Hawks play at Delta High today and then host North Sevier High on Dec. 31.