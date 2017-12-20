Students go crazy with Spirit Week at NSHS

By Linda Petersen

Staff Writer

Dec. 21, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—Student council members at North Sanpete High School decided to combine the fun of a normal Spirit Week with important prevention information in Holiday Spirit Week/Prevention Week.

Working with the Central Utah Health Department, they’ve put together a slew of activities during lunchtime that share some serious messages including “Don’t Drive Stupid” and messages about tobacco prevention, drug prevention and digital citizenship (social media responsibility).

On Monday of this week, Christmas Eve PJ Day, students decorated their classroom doors during Advisory. Those chosen as having the best door won eggnog and cookies.

Tuesday was Flannel Day. Wednesday was Crazy/Fuzzy/Holiday Sock with Sandal Day, and students enjoyed Christmas karaoke during lunch. Today is Holiday Headwear Day.

The fun will wrap up tomorrow with hot chocolate for everyone prior to school and before the Teacher Pledge Assembly to celebrate a very successful Sub for Santa drive where students raised $4,000.

After hearing from Miss Sanpete County Michayla Jackson, the student body will make sure some final faculty members honor the pledges they made. (Others have already honored those pledges by counting the coins collected, having their legs waxed, getting forehead tattoos and more.)

That means Matt Braithwaite will allow students to shave and paint his head (for raising $3,330.33). Auralee Brooks and Rickie Stewart will spray each other with condiments one time for every $250 raised. Randi Griffith, Cami Hathaway and Emily Revoir will play Egg Russian Roulette ($1,500) and the student body officers will show the awful music video they made with a song of the students’ choice ($1,550.55).

Students will have to wait until next year to see Bryan Strain get a cheer/drill team makeover and to publicly challenge Dwayne Johnson to a wrestling match on social media since they did not quite make his pledge amount.

While the faculty and students were great sports and all worked hard to raise the $4,000, in the end it will be the kids of Sanpete County who will benefit, Student Council Advisor Ricki Stewart said.

“We appreciate our students and community being so generous. We’re grateful to live in a community that takes care of its own. Each year as we talk about what to do to support our community, we’ve felt strongly about this event and the food drive that we do in the spring,” she said.

“The reason that we feel tied to these events is that we know the work we do stays in our community where the need is great and our neighbors are generous. We’d like to thank everyone who donated, pledged to do something crazy or helped us count change. We’re hopeful our efforts have made someone’s holiday season a little brighter,” she added.

Students will finish up the week with a Sadie Hawkins Ugly Sweater Dance tomorrow from 8-11:30 p.m.