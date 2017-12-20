Surprising nighttime prowler caught on camera at CUCF

GUNNISON—The silent visitor outside of the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison last Saturday night might make any prisoner second-guess an escape attempt.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Corrections shows a photo of a skulking predator, a full-grown cougar, prowling around the perimeter gates. Security cameras captured the frightening feline.

“How’s THIS for perimeter patrol,” said the tweet. “A cougar was caught on camera outside the fences of Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison last night.”