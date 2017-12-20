Wasatch Tigers hold on to beat East High 59-50

By James Tilson

Staff Writer

Dec. 21, 2017

MT. PLEASANT—Matched up against 5A stalwart East High School of Salt Lake City, Wasatch Academy used a dominating first half and hung on to win their game 59-50 last Tuesday night, Dec. 13.

The Tigers exploded from the start, stealing the ball and connecting on several fast-break opportunities to jump to a 20-5 first-quarter lead.

During the second quarter, the Tigers’ lead dwindled one point to 32-18.

Coming out of halftime, the Tigers played complacently and allowed East High back into the game.

Coach Curtis Condie called a time-out with 4:44 left in the third quarter with the score 34-30 to get his troops to focus.

That did the trick, and the Tigers came out with improved intensity for the remainder of the game and won 59-50.

Marvin “Tre” Williams III led all scorers with 16 points, followed closely by Damion Squire and Bernardo Da Silva, each with 13 points.

Wasatch Academy will be competing in the Ed Baker San Fernando Valley Invitational Tournament from Dec. 16 through Dec. 20 in Granada Hills, Calif.