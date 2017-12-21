Richard Jay Snow

He was born on May 17, 1939, in Salt Lake City at the old county hospital that used to be on 21st South and State Street.

He was the son of Grant Lee and Olive Marie Workman Snow. He married Lois Kay Thompson in the Salt Lake Temple on June 24, 1960. They have three children: Russell J. (Lori), Snow, of Mesa, Arizona; Wendi Kae (Jeff), Jorgensen, of South Ogden; Melanie K. (David), Hill of Manti.

He attended Lincoln, Riverton and Wasatch Elementary Schools, Horace Mann & Jordan Junior Highs, and graduated from West High School. He obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Utah State University.

He was an aircraft engine mechanic for three years in the U.S. Army. His army years took him to Fort Carson, Colorado (basic training), Ft. Eustis, Virginia (engine school), Fort Knox, Kentucky, Korea and Atlanta Army Depot.

He worked for Harmony Floors, Walker Bank and retired from Snow College after 31 years.

The most important things to him were his family, friends, church and work. Church callings include being a home-teacher from the time he was 14 years old, positions in the young men, Sunday School, elders quorum, counselor in the bishopric, and serving as bishop, high councilor, councilor in the stake presidency, and ward executive secretary. Jay loved the service he was able to provide as an ordinance worker in the Manti Temple for 11 years.

Jay is survived by his wife, Lois; children: Russell, Wendi, Melanie; sister, Nancy (Van), Neilson; sister-in-law Lorna Snow; brothers-in-law: Bruce Thompson, Bob Kidd, and Jimmy; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents; brother Lee, sister Shirley, brother-in-law Lee R, sisters-in-law Laura Fae Thompson and Afton Thompson, cousin Val, and nephews Scott and Wayne Kidd.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Stake Center, 400 East Center St. Viewings were held on Monday, Dec. 18 from 6-8 p.m. and prior to services on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m.