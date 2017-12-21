Shirley Ann Fagan Sanders

Shirley Ann Fagan Sanders, dear wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at the age of 80, surrounded by her family.

Services will be held Dec. 27, 2017, with a viewing from 9-10:30 am, followed by the services at 11 a.m. in the Fairview 1st Ward, 122 S. State, Fairview. Interment will follow at the Fairview City Cemetery.

Shirley was born on Dec. 27, 1936 in Findlay, Ohio. She moved west to be married to her sweetheart and eternal companion, John Frank Sanders, Jr. They were sealed in the Manti Utah Temple on April 3, 1963.

During their 54 years together they raised their family on Mt. Charleston, Nevada for 32 years. She was a school bus driver and drove the kids from Mt. Charleston to Indian Springs. In 1996 they retired to Fairview.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents: Walter Rex and Pearl May Bish Fagan, brothers: William Rex, Danny Allen and Jack Ray Fagan and sister, Sally Ann.

She is survived by her husband, John Frank Sanders, Jr., Fairview; children: Inez Kern (Eric), Payson; Beverly Duncan (Chad), Eagle Mountain; John Rex Sanders (Stacey), Henderson, Nevada; Wanda Nelson (Michael), Sandy; Robert Jay Sanders (Carol), North Las Vegas, Nevada; Danny Ray Sanders, Tooele, her sister, Nancy May Stolzer (Dave), Findlay, Ohio; brother James LeRoy Fagan, Findlay, Ohio, and 32 grandchildren.

Shirley loved to sing country music and play the guitar, and in her younger years she sang with her brothers and dad. She would play the guitar and sing at home and at gatherings quite often. She was an amazing seamstress, making clothing for her girls, a wedding gown for her oldest daughter, and pillowcases for all her grandchildren. She blessed many with her needlework and crocheted throughout her life. When she became unable to get around as much as she’d like, she would keep herself busy by crocheting.

Shirley joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 19. She served in many callings: chorister, Primary teacher, stake missionary, Primary president, Relief Society president and Manti Temple worker were among some of her favorites. She loved teaching and working with the youth. Shirley had a strong testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ.

She loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them. We will miss her and look forward to the time we can be together again.

Our family would like to thank all the friends, neighbors, doctors and nurses who cared for our mom in such a caring manner.