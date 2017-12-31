Tigers take home title from California tournament for second consecutive year

By Lyle Fletcher

Staff writer

Dec. 28, 2017

GRANADA HILLS, CALIF.—Four wins was all it took for the Tigers of Wasatch Academy to win a four-day basketball tournament in California.

Winning by point margins of 53, 17, 42 and 12, the boys varsity team became the champions of the Ed Baker San Fernando Valley (SFV) Basketball Tournament for the second year in a row.

The 16-team tournament was held in Granada Hills, Calif., at two different high schools on Saturday, Dec. 16, and on Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 18-20, and all the teams the Tigers played are from California.

The Tigers first played Chatsworth last Saturday, finishing with a 53-point lead, 86-33. Marvin “Tre” Williams III scored 17 points, and Bernardo Da Silva scored 15.

The Tigers then played St. Francis on Monday, Dec. 18, resulting in a 72-57 win against St. Francis.

Wasatch Academy’s coach, Curtis Condie, remarked, “We have done a good job of defensively stopping teams from scoring. We are giving up 45 points a game in the two games, and we are using a 35-second shot clock. We are getting more possessions and doing a good job on the defensive end.”

For the semi-finals on Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Tigers took on Milken and won 83-41.

In the championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 20, Wasatch Academy defeated Granada Hills 60-48. Damion Squire scored 20 points, supported by Williams’ 13 points.

Bradley, senior guard for the Tigers, was named tournament MVP.

Condie added, “I liked how we were able to fight through the adversity that this tournament presented us. We finished off and completed our goal of being back-to-back San Fernando Valley Invitational Champions!”

Since the debut of this SFV invitational tournament in Dec. 2005, it has become one of the elite tournaments in Southern California.

The Tigers are currently ranked No. 21 by USA Today and are No. 1 within the Frontier region with an 11-1 season.

Wasatch Academy plays against Canyon View on Jan. 6, 2018, at 7 p.m.