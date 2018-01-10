First baby of year is also

first girl for Sterling family

GUNNISON—The first baby born at Gunnison Valley Hospital this year, Quincy Joy Denton, is bringing a little pink into a house of mainly blue.

Quincy’s parents, Brenna and Derek Denton of Sterling, now have five children—all boys except their new arrival.

Weighing in at 9 lbs., 10 oz. and measuring 20 inches long, Quincy arrived at 6:18 a.m. on the first day of the year.

“I never expected to get lucky, to have the New Year’s baby. She was actually due on the 3 [of January], but I was hoping she’d come earlier, in December. I was just so ready to see her, to meet her and hold her. But it seems she had other plans,” Brenna shared, with a laugh.

Quincy has four older brothers, ages 2-13, and a bonus 13-year-old brother who the Dentons care for as guardians.

“Our youngest boy,” said Brenna, “who’s two years old, keeps saying that he wants to ‘hold him,’ because he’s just not used to having a ‘her’ around.”

She added, “The boys come home from school and immediately start fighting about who gets to hold her first. Colter, who’s 13, insisted on being there when she was born because he wanted to be sure that he was the third person to hold her.”

Brenna and Derek have been married for 14 and a half years. Derek is a coal miner with the Skyline Coal Mine in Scofield and works as a trucker and a farmer to supplement that.

Brenna is a presenter for Younique, a Lehi-based cosmetics brand that also works to empower and uplift women through its associated foundation.