North Sanpete High presents

‘The Little Shop of Horrors’

By Linda Petersen

Staff writer

Jan. 11, 2018

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete High School presents the musical comedy, “The Little Shop of Horrors,” beginning tonight and running through Saturday.

The show is nothing like the 1986 movie of the same name which was rated PG-13, Director Alex Barlowe said.

“Our version at North Sanpete High School is much more family friendly. We have some really fun puppets, and I think it will be a treat for all ages,” he said.

Set in the 1960s, “The Little Shop of Horrors” tells the story of a florist shop worker Seymour Krelborn (played by Spencer Brown) who acquires a mysterious plant that looks like a Venus Fly Trap but actually has a taste for blood.

Seymour works at Mushnik’s Skid Row Florists (Mr. Mushnik is played by Salem Kimball) and is secretly in love with his co-worker Audrey (played by Brynne Lamb). His adoration is so strong, he names the plant (played by Nicholas Honey) Audrey II.

As Seymour learns the secret to keeping his new plant healthy, it begins to flourish. The plant soon becomes an attraction, drawing new business to the formerly failing flower shop.

Seymour’s love for Audrey seems to be going nowhere until a surprising opportunity to get rid of her abusive boyfriend Orin Scrivello (played by Donnivan Kubota), a sadistic dentist, presents itself.

The show is narrated throughout by a bevy of Doo-wop Girls, played by Makayla Brown, Lucy Quinn, Ellie Anderson and Ariel Valko.

“While this may seem like a strange choice for a high school show, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ was actually the ninth-most-produced musical among high schools in the U.S. in 2016-2017. It has some incredible music, an overall powerful message, and I felt it was a really good fit for the students in our department,” Barlowe said.

“I actually saw a version of it done by middle school students about a year ago, and it was fantastic. After seeing it, I knew that it was a show that we needed to produce, and this year just seemed like the perfect time to do it,” he added.

The production features several well-known tunes, including “Skid Row (Downtown),” “Somewhere That’s Green” and “Suddenly, Seymour.”

Music direction is by Rachelle Elbert, and Sarah Anderson is the show’s choreographer.

The show runs tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at North Sanpete High School (390 E. 700 South in Mt. Pleasant), with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

Tickets are $8 at the door.

However, presale tickets, along with senior citizens, students and children ages 8 and under, are $6.