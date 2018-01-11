Ephraim City Swears in new officials

Newly elected Ephraim city officials (L-R) Margie Anderson, Greg Boothe and Mayor Richard Squire took the oath of office for their new terms on Jan. 3 during the Ephraim city council meeting. Councilwoman Anderson and Mayor Squire were re-elected to their former posts. However, Boothe is a first-time councilman, elected to the office vacated by Alma Lund who finished his term last year and did not run for re-election. Friends and family were on hand to witness the ceremony.